Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,520,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,345,000 after buying an additional 41,965 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,541,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.95.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

