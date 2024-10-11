Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Stock Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:FC opened at $40.04 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $524.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

