Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Freshworks traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 370032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRSH. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $52,668.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,629.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $52,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $402,629.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $400,478.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $481,940. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 7.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 213,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Freshworks by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

