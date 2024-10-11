FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $36.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.3% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $5,926,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $20,790,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

