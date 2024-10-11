FY2024 Earnings Forecast for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:RICK)

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.27). RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $389.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.55. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

