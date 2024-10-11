FY2024 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Reduced by Analyst

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HZO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HZO

MarineMax Stock Up 1.1 %

HZO stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a market cap of $662.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of MarineMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in MarineMax by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 333.9% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.