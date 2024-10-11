G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

G City Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

G City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from G City’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

G City Company Profile

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022.

