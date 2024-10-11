GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 226.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 85,893 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth $9,577,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GameStop by 18.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the second quarter worth $895,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.31 and a beta of -0.19. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,668.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,668.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $102,487.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,196.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,015 shares of company stock valued at $196,876. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

