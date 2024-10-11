GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 3,068 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 114.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 563.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 173.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $61.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

