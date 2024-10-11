GAMMA Investing LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $126.36.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

