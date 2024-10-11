GAMMA Investing LLC Has $314,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $11,681,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 144,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 83.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 362,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.13 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

