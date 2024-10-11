GAMMA Investing LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,044,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $140.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

