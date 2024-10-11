GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $294.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $182.97 and a one year high of $294.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.