GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,622,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $92.82.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

