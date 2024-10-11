Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $490.00 to $528.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Gartner traded as high as $522.00 and last traded at $521.00, with a volume of 57501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $520.68.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.29.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $963,949.05. Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 5.7% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 678,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,240,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 609,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,742,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

