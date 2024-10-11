General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.60. The company had a trading volume of 888,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,864. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.62 and its 200 day moving average is $166.37.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

