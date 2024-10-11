Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $44.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $418,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $250,326.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,999.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20,598.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

