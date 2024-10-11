Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,345.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $787,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,250 shares of company stock worth $4,825,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $136.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

