Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCR) Short Interest Up 4,634.5% in September

Oct 11th, 2024

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:DTCRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,700 shares, a growth of 4,634.5% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTCR opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.36. Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $120.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.23.

About Global X Data Center & Digital Infrastructure ETF

The Global X Data Center And Digital Infrastructure ETF (DTCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. DTCR was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is issued by Global X.

