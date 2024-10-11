Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

URA stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.