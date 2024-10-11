GR Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GR Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.1% of GR Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.67.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

