Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $9,417,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $162.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

