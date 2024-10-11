Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.78 and traded as high as C$0.87. Graphite One shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 24,427 shares changing hands.

Graphite One Trading Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.64 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

