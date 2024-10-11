GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.32% of GrowGeneration worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 47.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 500,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 42,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Aiello purchased 51,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,570.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,976.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Aiello purchased 51,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $97,570.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,976.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren Lampert acquired 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $160,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,629.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 246,685 shares of company stock worth $468,800. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.38.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $53.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

