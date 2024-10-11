Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Buys 3,154 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565,775 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.55. 802,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,592,434. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

