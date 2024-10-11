Guardian Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyperion Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $578.97. The stock had a trading volume of 286,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,112. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $580.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $559.11 and a 200 day moving average of $542.29. The company has a market cap of $499.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

