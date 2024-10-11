Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Guild were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Guild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. Guild Holdings has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.97 million. Guild had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GHLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Guild Company Profile



Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

