Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Masimo by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 75.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 25.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Masimo by 4.8% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $153.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

