Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,800 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 458,227 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after buying an additional 438,781 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $166.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.