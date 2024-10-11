Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,300 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,505 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 778,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,226,000 after buying an additional 744,049 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,886,000 after acquiring an additional 488,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 132.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,425,000 after acquiring an additional 476,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $19,765,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $72.97.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,397.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $173,800.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

