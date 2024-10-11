Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 800 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 502.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $204.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.58 and a 200-day moving average of $197.72. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.