Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 9,000 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

