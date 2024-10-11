Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,333.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

