Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $164.22 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $166.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.95.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,656.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $30,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,656.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513 in the last three months. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.