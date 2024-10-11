Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after buying an additional 581,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after acquiring an additional 916,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,640 shares of company stock worth $974,351. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $79.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

