Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 300 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,327,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,587,000 after buying an additional 935,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,988,000 after purchasing an additional 919,851 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after purchasing an additional 727,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,064,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,162,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,381,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.1 %

Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.