Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 400 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $530,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Morningstar by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 194,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $225,629.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,532,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,963,253.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $225,629.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,532,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,963,253.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.60, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock valued at $18,399,192. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $334.09 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.45 and a 1 year high of $336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $313.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.33.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter.
Morningstar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.
Morningstar Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
