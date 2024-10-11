Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 5,900 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cytokinetics by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $278,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,102,528.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $684,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,019.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $278,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,102,528.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,284 shares of company stock worth $4,606,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.