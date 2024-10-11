Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,600 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 20th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

