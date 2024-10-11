Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Wix.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Trading Up 3.7 %

WIX opened at $167.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.58, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.52. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $178.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

