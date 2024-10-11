Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,343,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,365,000.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $216.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.34 and a 52 week high of $228.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.