Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 4,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.91, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $61.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

