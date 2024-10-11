Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.43 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,466,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,123,000 after buying an additional 246,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,962,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,404,000 after acquiring an additional 204,384 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 163,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 20.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,884,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,776,000 after purchasing an additional 322,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 95.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,224,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,462,000 after purchasing an additional 598,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $563,714.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

