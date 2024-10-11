Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 208,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 8.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

