Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.66 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,838,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,127,000 after buying an additional 2,843,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 181.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,343,000 after acquiring an additional 838,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after acquiring an additional 491,036 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $19,434,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 388,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 165,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

