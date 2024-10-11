Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.69 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE AWI opened at $133.31 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

