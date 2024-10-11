Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 149.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,099,000 after buying an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $15,728,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,384. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $732,371. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

IONS opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

