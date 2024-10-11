Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 1.0 %

OLLI stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,421. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.