Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.37.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,225,345.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,873. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

