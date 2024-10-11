Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 60.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,081,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,426,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 684,863 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,670,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239,887 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,888.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,176.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,292. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CORT stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

